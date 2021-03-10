14:16
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 117.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 405,225 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 117,537,679 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (29,093,946), India (11,244,786), Brazil (11,122,429), Russia (4,293,750), Germany (2,520,618), Italy (3,101,093), Spain (3,164,982), France (3,992,755), Turkey (2,807,387), Columbia (2,282,382) and Great Britain (4,241,858).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 66,500,000. The figure grew by 250,029 for 24 hours.

At least 2,609,805 people died from the virus (growth by 9,825 people for 24 hours), including 527,643 people — in the USA, 268,370— in Brazil, 157,930— in India, 100,479 — in Italy, 125,032— in the UK, and 191,789— in Mexico.

At least 86,640 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 269,595 cases — in Kazakhstan, 80,427— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
