Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 117.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,534,649 globally over the past four days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 117,132,454 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (29,043,762), India (11,229,398), Brazil (11,051,665), Russia (4,284,408), Germany (2,513,784), Italy (3,081,368), Spain (3,160,970), France (3,969,612), Turkey (2,793,632), Columbia (2,278,861) and Great Britain (4,235,989).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 66,300,000. The figure grew by 981,198 for four days.

At least 2,599,980 people died from the virus (growth by 30,969 people for four days), including 525,752 people — in the USA, 266,398— in Brazil, 157,853— in India, 100,103 — in Italy, 124,801— in the UK, and 190,923— in Mexico.

At least 86,606 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 268,902 cases — in Kazakhstan, 80,219— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.