EAEU to develop technical regulations for nicotine-containing products

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) decided to develop technical regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union for nicotine-containing products. Press service of the EEC reports.

Such changes have been made to the plan for development of technical regulations of the EAEU. These are nicotine-containing products that do not belong to tobacco products. These are, for example, cartridges for electronic cigarettes or vapes, liquids for their refilling, chewable and absorbable products that contain nicotine, including its more concentrated types in the form of salts.

«Development of the technical regulations will ensure establishment of unified mandatory requirements for such products within the Union, aimed at reducing the risk from its consumption for the health of citizens. Armenia was appointed responsible for preparation of the document. It is assumed that the results of the domestic coordination will be submitted to the commission in the fourth quarter of 2022,» the EEC said.