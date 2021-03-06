14:59
USD 84.80
EUR 101.16
RUB 1.14
English

EAEU to develop technical regulations for nicotine-containing products

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) decided to develop technical regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union for nicotine-containing products. Press service of the EEC reports.

Such changes have been made to the plan for development of technical regulations of the EAEU. These are nicotine-containing products that do not belong to tobacco products. These are, for example, cartridges for electronic cigarettes or vapes, liquids for their refilling, chewable and absorbable products that contain nicotine, including its more concentrated types in the form of salts.

«Development of the technical regulations will ensure establishment of unified mandatory requirements for such products within the Union, aimed at reducing the risk from its consumption for the health of citizens. Armenia was appointed responsible for preparation of the document. It is assumed that the results of the domestic coordination will be submitted to the commission in the fourth quarter of 2022,» the EEC said.
link: https://24.kg/english/185668/
views: 457
Print
Related
EAEU central banks forecast reduction of inflation risks in 2021
EAEU sets zero duties on raw materials for refining for three years
Ban on veterinary and phytosanitary control imposed at EAEU border
Electronic invoices must be used to export goods to EAEU
EAEU sets zero duties on precious stones for jewelry industry
Kyrgyzstan needs to implement projects within Eurasian cooperation
Evgeny Vinokurov: Main constraints in EAEU - non-tariff barriers
EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration
EAEU needs to draw up list of investment projects for priority financing
Almaty hosts meeting of Prime Ministers of EAEU countries
Popular
Foreign students ask medical schools to resume offline education Foreign students ask medical schools to resume offline education
USA deeply concerned by release of crime boss Kamchybek Kolbaev USA deeply concerned by release of crime boss Kamchybek Kolbaev
Kumtor employees address open letter to President of Kyrgyzstan Kumtor employees address open letter to President of Kyrgyzstan
Pakistani businessmen invited to open shoe factory in Kyrgyzstan Pakistani businessmen invited to open shoe factory in Kyrgyzstan
6 March, Saturday
16:08
Implementation of presidential decree to reduce pressure on business Implementation of presidential decree to reduce pressur...
14:04
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Index of Economic Freedom 2021
13:25
Smuggling of goods revealed in south of Kyrgyzstan
12:46
EAEU to develop technical regulations for nicotine-containing products
12:40
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours