Half of households in Kyrgyzstan lose income due to coronavirus

At least 51 percent of households in Kyrgyzstan experienced a significant decrease in income due to COVID-19 according to the survey on the impact of the pandemic on children and women in Kyrgyzstan. UNICEF provides such data.

It is noted that the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic with the financial and technical support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) conducted the survey in November — December 2020. It showed that, in general, about 76 percent of households in Kyrgyzstan were affected by COVID-19.

The biggest difficulties due to the outbreak were a decrease in income among households (51 percent), dissatisfaction of parents or guardians of children with online learning (32 percent), infection of a household member with coronavirus or death (29 percent) and emotional depression of any adult household member (20 percent).

More than a quarter of households were covered by social support / assistance. At the same time, about three quarters received it from government agencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/185352/
