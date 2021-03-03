16:04
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 114.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 311,406 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 114,728,460 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (28,717,558), India (11,124,527), Brazil (10,646,926), Russia (4,220,291), Germany (2,462,061), Italy (2,955,434), Spain (3,130,184), France (3,843,241), Turkey (2,723,316), Columbia (2,259,599) and Great Britain (4,200,700).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 64,800,000. The figure grew by 277,873 for 24 hours.

At least 2,548,573 people died from the virus (growth by 11,010 people for 24 hours), including 516,476 people — in the USA, 257,361— in Brazil, 157,248— in India, 98,288 — in Italy, 123,530— in the UK, and 187,187— in Mexico.

At least 86,356 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 264,113 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,961— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
