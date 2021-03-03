Students of 2nd -4th grades to return to offline education in Bishkek

Traditional form of education for school students of the 2nd-4th grades and children attending preschool and senior groups of kindergartens in Bishkek will be resumed from March 9. The City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

The decision was made yesterday at a meeting of the city emergency anti-epidemic and anti-epizootic commission headed by the Vice Mayor of the capital Aizhan Chynybaeva on the issue of the phased resumption of the work of schools and kindergartens.

The City Hall noted that the Education Department of the City Hall was instructed to carry out the educational process in schools without dividing into groups with a lesson duration of 40-45 minutes based on the instructions for organizing the educational process during the pandemic in the 2020-2021 academic year, approved by the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry Health and Social Development.

The work of the capital’s kindergartens is resumed for children attending preschool and senior groups, including for children who are raised by one of the parents (not more than 10 children in subgroups).

«The City Healthcare Department and the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek will monitor the epidemiological situation and analyze the incidence of ARVI, COVID-19 among students of general educational organizations and children attending preschool educational organizations,» the City Hall said.

The City Hall added that they were working to resume offline education for all children. «As soon as the epidemiological situation allows to completely go offline, we will do it,» the City Hall added.