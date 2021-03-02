18:31
Health Ministry inflicts 3.5 mln soms damage during coronavirus pandemic

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan caused damage to the state of over three million soms during the first wave of COVID-19. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

A number of violations in the procurement of medicines were revealed.

«It was found out that, as part of the fight against coronavirus infection, at the expense of the World Bank, purchase of Lopinavir / Ritonavir for the Ministry of Health was planned among other drugs, which was subsequently excluded from the list of purchased drugs by the bank at the assessment stage,» the state agency said.

Despite this, on April 13, 2020, due to an urgent need, the Ministry of Health purchased the drug Kalidavir (analogue) for a total of 3.5 million soms by direct method at the expense of the republican budget.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under the Article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
