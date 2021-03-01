Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 114 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,070,508 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 114,051,765 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (28,605,527), India (11,096,731), Brazil (10,551,259), Russia (4,198,400), Germany (2,450,295), Italy (2,925,265), Spain (3,188,553), France (3,747,263), Turkey (2,701,588), Columbia (2,251,690) and Great Britain (4,188,827).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 64,400,000. The figure grew by 629,951 for 24 hours.

At least 2,530,563 people died from the virus (growth by 23,172 people for 3 days), including 513,091 people — in the USA, 254,942— in Brazil, 157,051— in India, 97,699 — in Italy, 123,083— in the UK, and 185,715— in Mexico.

At least 86,251 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 262,715 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,886— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.