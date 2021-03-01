Supporters of Sadyr Japarov intend to nominate him for Nobel Prize

Supporters of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov intend to nominate him for the Nobel Prize. A member of Mekenchil party, a former deputy of Parliament Noomanzhan Arkabaev, made this proposal.

According to him, Sadyr Japarov has been fighting for the rule of law in the country and the protection of human rights for 15 years, despite the persecution and difficulties in his life.

«The South African President Nelson Mandela was awarded the prize for the fact that he devoted his entire life to protection of the human rights. Sadyr Japarov is also worthy of the Nobel Prize for tireless work in defense of human rights,» Noomanzhan Arkabaev said.