15:03
USD 84.75
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.14
English

Supporters of Sadyr Japarov intend to nominate him for Nobel Prize

Supporters of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov intend to nominate him for the Nobel Prize. A member of Mekenchil party, a former deputy of Parliament Noomanzhan Arkabaev, made this proposal.

According to him, Sadyr Japarov has been fighting for the rule of law in the country and the protection of human rights for 15 years, despite the persecution and difficulties in his life.

«The South African President Nelson Mandela was awarded the prize for the fact that he devoted his entire life to protection of the human rights. Sadyr Japarov is also worthy of the Nobel Prize for tireless work in defense of human rights,» Noomanzhan Arkabaev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/184982/
views: 105
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor
Presidential spokeswoman tells about results of Sadyr Japarov's visit to Moscow
Human Rights Watch sends recommendations to President Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov about change of power and Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Japarov asks Russian authorities to vaccinate Kyrgyz migrants against COVID-19
What souvenirs to buy and what dishes to try: advice from Sadyr Japarov
President Japarov holds talks with Valentina Matviyenko
Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of large Russian business
Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of State Duma of Russia
Sadyr Japarov to pay his second international visit to Uzbekistan
Popular
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin discuss investment cooperation Sadyr Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin discuss investment cooperation
Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan
1 March, Monday
14:59
National team of Kyrgyzstan wins 13 medals at wrestling tournament in Kyiv National team of Kyrgyzstan wins 13 medals at wrestling...
14:47
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 114 million people globally
14:33
14-year-old schoolgirl commits suicide in sports hall in Sokuluk district
14:24
WHO: Less than 10 percent of humanity has antibodies to COVID-19
14:09
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov intend to nominate him for Nobel Prize