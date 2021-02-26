What souvenirs to buy and what dishes to try: advice from Sadyr Japarov

During his first official visit to Russia, the President of Kyrgyzstan gave an extensive interview to Rossiyskaya Gazeta. He told what he presented to the leader of the host country, Vladimir Putin, and gave advice to tourists who intend to visit the Kyrgyz Republic.

«I have brought a beautiful sword as a gift to the Russian President Vladimir Putin. This sword was made by very good craftsmen in Kyrgyzstan,» Sadyr Japarov noted, answering a journalist’s question.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic was asked what national souvenirs he would recommend tourists, who came to the republic, to buy, what national Kyrgyz dishes he would recommend to try.

«Felt is of particular value for the Kyrgyz people, and it was an irreplaceable material in the everyday life of nomads. Therefore, I would advise tourists to buy items made of natural felt as a souvenir. This craft has been passed down from generation to generation for many centuries, therefore, items made from this material have historical and cultural value.

As for dishes, since meat takes a special place in the national cuisine, I would recommend trying the unique dish of Kyrgyz hunters — tash-kordo.

A special pit about a meter deep was prepared for its cooking, stones were placed on the walls, and a fire was made. When there is hot coal, the carcass of an animal was laid on the hot stones and the pit was covered with branches, animal skin and earth. Cooking of such a dish at home is quite troublesome, so it is best to cook it on special occasions. And, of course, speaking about the national cuisine, one cannot fail to mention our famous beshbarmak. It is cooked in almost all families in our country, and my family is no exception, we also love this dish,» Sadyr Japarov said.