Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 112.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 446,864 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 112,981,257 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (28,410,902), India (11,046,914), Brazil (10,390,461), Russia (4,164,802), Germany (2,426,819), Italy (2,868,435), Spain (3,180,212), France (3,746,475), Turkey (2,674,766), Columbia (2,241,225) and Great Britain (4,166,727).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 63,700,000. The figure grew by 234,750 for 24 hours.

At least 2,507,391 people died from the virus (growth by 10,368 people for 24 hours), including 508,114 people — in the USA, 251,498— in Brazil, 156,705— in India, 96,974 — in Italy, 122,303— in the UK, and 183,692— in Mexico.

At least 86,142 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 260,333 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,773— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.