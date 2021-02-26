12:23
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 40 tyiyns for week in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar started fluctuating again in Kyrgyzstan. It grew by 40 tyiyns for a week.

Today it is bought for 84.5-84.7 soms and sold for 84.85-84.9 soms. During the day, the American currency has appreciated by 10-15 tyiyns.

The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 84,6796 soms (growth of 0.07 percent).

Exchange rate of euro also rose slightly. Now it is bought for 102.5-102.7 soms, and sold for 103.9-104 soms. The official exchange rate is 103,3811 soms (growth of 0.41 percent).
