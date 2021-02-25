Over 7 kilograms of drugs seized in Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions for 3 days

More than 7 kilograms of drugs were seized by policemen in Naryn and Issyk-Kul regions of Kyrgyzstan for three days. Press service of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

«A 38-year-old citizen was detained on February 19 on the territory of Ak-Suu district by investigators of the State Service on Drug Control together with the employees of the Department of the State Committee for National Security for Issyk-Kul region. During a personal search, 424 grams of hashish were found. On February 21, 4 kg 520 grams of marijuana and 365 grams of hashish were found on the roof of a house of a 42-year-old local resident in Darkhan village, Dzheti-Oguz district. On the same day, 3 kilograms of marijuana were found in the house of a 43-year-old resident in Sary-Tologoi village, Tyup district,» the press service informed.

The total weight of the seized drugs is 7 kg 994 grams. Criminal cases were initiated on all the facts. An investigation is underway.