Russia and Kyrgyzstan sign memorandum on supply of agricultural products

Russian Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev and the Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development of Kyrgyzstan Askarbek Dzhanybekov held a working meeting. The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation reported.

The parties discussed development of bilateral cooperation in the field of the agro-industrial complex. According to Dmitry Patrushev, the turnover of agricultural products and foodstuffs between the states in 2020 increased by almost 11 percent and exceeded $ 350 million.

Positive dynamics is observed both in the export of Russian products to Kyrgyzstan and in the import to Russia.

During the talks, the parties considered a number of priority areas for further joint work. In particular, the heads of the agrarian ministries discussed the draft intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of fisheries. The text of the document has been agreed upon, and the Russian side is carrying out the procedures necessary for its signing.

Dmitry Patrushev expressed confidence that conclusion of this agreement would create additional conditions for development of cooperation between our countries in the field of fisheries.

Following the meeting, Dmitry Patrushev and Askarbek Dzhanybekov signed a memorandum of cooperation in the supply of agricultural products. As the head of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture noted, this document will contribute to expansion of trade in the agro-industrial complex, as well as strengthening of friendly Russian-Kyrgyz relations.

Negotiations of the heads of relevant ministries took place within the first official visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to Russia.