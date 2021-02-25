10:22
Japarov urges students of Russian universities to return and develop country

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Kyrgyz students and compatriots in Moscow within his first official visit to the Russian Federation. Presidential press service reported.

The head of state noted that more than 16,000 Kyrgyzstanis study in educational institutions of Russia, almost a half of whom get knowledge on a budget-funded basis on target quotas.

«You are our new generation, who will be a key force in the future development of Kyrgyzstan. Your knowledge is a great resource. After graduation and returning home, I urge you to contribute to the development of many industries and sectors of our country,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He dwelled upon the ongoing work to improve the civil servants selection system, as a result of which graduates, who have received a good education and are ready to work conscientiously for the good of the country, will have an opportunity to get government positions.

The President said that all the set goals and objectives could only be achieved by joint efforts, and wished the compatriots good health, prosperity and a bright future for their families.
