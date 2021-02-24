Crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev to stay in prison colony 47 until March 22

Measure of restraint for a crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev was extended and he will be kept in the prison colony 47 until March 22. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The decision was made on February 17.

Kamchi Kolbaev was detained on October 21. He was handed a notice of suspicion under the Article «Creation of criminal organization or participation in it» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court, the crime boss was placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security until the end of the investigation.