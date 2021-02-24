14:28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 112 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 750,750 globally over the past 2 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 112,093,790 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (28,259,488), India (11,016,434), Brazil (10,257,875), Russia (4,142,126), Germany (2,405,263), Italy (2,832,162), Spain (3,161,432), France (3,689,534), Turkey (2,655,633), Columbia (2,233,589) and Great Britain (4,146,756).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 63,200,000. The figure grew by 470,257 for 2 days.

At least 2,485,264 people died from the virus (growth by 19,382 people for 2 days), including 502,594 people — in the USA, 248,529— in Brazil, 156,463— in India, 96,348 — in Italy, 121,536— in the UK, and 181,809— in Mexico.

At least 86,025 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 258,609 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,717— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
