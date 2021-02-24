14:27
USD 84.65
EUR 102.43
RUB 1.14
English

24 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,025 in total

At least 24 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 12 people got infected in Bishkek, 3 — in Chui region, 3 — in Osh region, 4 — in Naryn region, 2 — in Batken region.

In total, 86,025 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/184448/
views: 141
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 112 million people globally
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
688 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 110 - in serious condition
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 111.3 million people globally
731 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 124 - in serious condition
44 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,929 in total
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 12th place in ranking of most polluted cities
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
749 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 125 - in serious condition
Two more patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months
Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack
President Sadyr Japarov to hold bilateral talks with head of Russia President Sadyr Japarov to hold bilateral talks with head of Russia
24 February, Wednesday
14:23
Shooting of dogs: French actress Brigitte Bardot appeals to Sadyr Japarov Shooting of dogs: French actress Brigitte Bardot appeal...
14:06
Sadyr Japarov signs decree on delivery of Kyrgyzstanis died abroad
13:41
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 112 million people globally
13:14
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:12
688 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 110 - in serious condition