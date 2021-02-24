Renovation at 2 hospitals at World Bank’s expense nearing completion in Bishkek

Renovation at hospitals at the expense of the World Bank is nearing completion in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The work is carried out as part of the Emergency Response to COVID-19 project.

«Departments of the National Hospital under the Ministry of Health, which were redesigned for patients with COVID-19 during the outbreak of coronavirus infection in July 2020, are being renovated. Repairs are also underway in the Department of Acute Respiratory Pathology and in the intensive care unit — isolation ward for patients with COVID-19 of the National Center of Maternity and Childhood Welfare,» the City Hall reported.

Repairs are scheduled to be completed by the end of February this year.