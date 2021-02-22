11:57
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 111.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,056,370 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 111,343,040 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (28,133,627), India (10,991,651), Brazil (10,168,174), Russia (4,117,992), Germany (2,394,515), Italy (2,809,246), Spain (3,133,122), France (3,597,540), Turkey (2,638,422), Columbia (2,226,262) and Great Britain (4,127,574).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 62,800,000. The figure grew by 719,964 for 3 days.

At least 2,465,882 people died from the virus (growth by 24,798 people for 3 days), including 498,879 people — in the USA, 246,504— in Brazil, 156,302— in India, 95,718 — in Italy, 120,810— in the UK, and 180,107— in Mexico.

At least 85,929 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 256,388 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,654— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
