Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack

Military Court of Moscow sentenced a Kyrgyzstani to seven years in prison for preparing a terrorist attack in the Russian capital and promoting the idea of ​​terrorism on the Internet. Russian media report.

The second Western District Military Court sentenced 32-year-old Talant Onurov. He will serve the first part of the term (3 years) in prison, the rest — in a high-security penal colony.

The convict was also deprived of the right to engage in activities related to administration of electronic and information and telecommunication networks, including on the Internet, for four years.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Talant Onurov came to Russia in September 2019 to commit a terrorist attack. In Moscow, he was looking for accomplices and studied educational materials to accomplish his plans.

He promoted terrorism on the Internet, posting materials aimed at forming the ideology of terrorism among users.