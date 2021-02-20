14:13
Local elections: 182.5 mln soms to be spent on salaries of TEC, PEC members

At least 182.5 million soms will be spent on the salaries of TEC and PEC members. The budget estimate for local elections, which was approved by the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, says.

Deductions to the Social Fund will amount to 31.4 million soms. Purchase of office supplies will cost 37.1 million soms. At least 4.3 million soms will be spent on business trips, and 6.6 million soms — on communications.

Local elections will cost the republic 425,234 soms.

They will take place on April 11 in 28 cities and 420 rural areas.
