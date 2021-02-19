Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 110.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 401,115 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 110,286,670 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (27,895,777), India (10,950,201), Brazil (10,030,626), Russia (4,079,407), Germany (2,372,209), Italy (2,765,412), Spain (3,121,687), France (3,596,156), Turkey (2,616,600), Columbia (2,212,525) and Great Britain (4,095,187).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 62,000,000. The figure grew by 243,024 for 24 hours.

At least 2,441,084 people died from the virus (growth by 11,415 people for 24 hours), including 493,082 people — in the USA, 243,457— in Brazil, 156,014— in India, 94,887 — in Italy, 119,614— in the UK, and 178,108— in Mexico.

At least 85,772 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 254,652 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,548— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.