Man jailed for 14 years for sexual assault of minor in Aravan

District Court of Aravan found a man guilty of sexual assault of a minor. Indictment says.

The document states that the accused, being aware that the girl was minor, tricked her into his house, showed her the genitals and began to touch her intimate parts. The man pleaded guilty in court.

«The accused told that he saw the victim walking with a bottle for milk. He called the girl over to him, said that he would give her a glass jar, and took her into his house. The man said that the girl did not cry at that moment. After the crime was committed, an acquaintance came to him, asked for help, put him in a car and brought to the police department,» the indictment says.
