16:13
Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border

Kyrgyzstan will install fences on 150 kilometers of the state border in 2021. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev announced at a meeting with residents of Ak-Sai rural district in Batken region.

He noted that demarcation works are carried out on about 15 kilometers of the border every year.

«We will increase it 10 times. We will allocate at least 100 million soms to the State Border Service for this. Let’s strengthen our borders. We will adopt a unified state policy on border issues,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The Chairman of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Ularbek Sharsheev said at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development of the Parliament that Kyrgyzstan builds fences on 24 kilometers of the border annually.
link: https://24.kg/english/183937/
