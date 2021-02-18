More than half of Bishkek's budget to be traditionally spent on social sphere

Budget of the capital of Kyrgyzstan remains socially oriented, 55.9 percent of it is spent on the social sphere. Umutzhan Amanbaev, the head of the Financial Department of the Bishkek City Hall, announced at the municipal budget hearings.

According to him, 5,586,747.1 billion soms will be spent on the social sphere. Moreover, most of it — 4,534,117.3 billion soms — on education.

It is planned to spend 273,917.3 million soms on the health care system, recreation and culture — 522,377.3 million, social protection — 386,328.1 million soms.

He added that the city’s budget is balanced, so the expenses are set at the income level.

Traditionally, funds are spent on the maintenance of administrative offices, measures to prevent emergencies, maintenance of traffic lights, public transport, sanitary cleaning, landscaping and lighting of the city, maintenance of parks, construction of social facilities, engineering networks, construction and repair of city roads, maintenance of cultural, sports, and educational institutions, health care, social assistance, incentive grants.