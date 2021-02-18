Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 109.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 394,170 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 109,885,555 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (27,824,650), India (10,937,320), Brazil (9,978,747), Russia (4,066,164), Germany (2,362,364), Italy (2,751,657), Spain (3,107,172), France (3,573,638), Turkey (2,609,359), Columbia (2,207,701) and Great Britain (4,083,092).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 61,800,000. The figure grew by 274,077 for 24 hours.

At least 2,429,669 people died from the virus (growth by 11,126 people for 24 hours), including 490,447 people — in the USA, 242,090— in Brazil, 155,913— in India, 94,540 — in Italy, 119,159— in the UK, and 177,061— in Mexico.

At least 85,689 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 253,690 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,497— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.