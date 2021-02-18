11:40
USD 84.41
EUR 101.92
RUB 1.14
English

Pilot project on waste sorting launched in 4th microdistrict of Bishkek

Pilot project on separate collection of waste has been launched in the 4th microdistrict of Bishkek. Svetlana Antropova, a resident of the district, a member of Nashe Pravo (Our Right) Public Foundation, announced on her Facebook page.

According to her, the project was launched by the joint efforts of Bishkek Sanitary Landfill municipal enterprise, TOS-4 (territorial public self-administration) and MTU-11.

«Let’s start with ourselves, our family, house, and together we will start sorting the waste so that the bread does not lie in the trash next to toilet paper, let’s separate the plastic from glass and paper,» she said.
link: https://24.kg/english/183885/
views: 91
Print
Related
COVID-19 exacerbates problem of medical waste disposal in Kyrgyzstan
Containers for medical waste from COVID-19 treatment appear in Osh city
UNDP invites Kyrgyzstanis to participate in competition on Waste Management
Waste collection system to be optimized in Bishkek
Mailuu-Suu mines waste pose real risk to humans and environment
Kyrgyzstan insists on new UN resolution on uranium tailings
Garbage recycling plant may appear in Issyk-Kul region
Mining company in Ak-Tyuz: No radioactive elements in waste
Wastes of mining company in Ak-Tyuz flow into river
Tender for construction of waste sorting plant in Bishkek to take place in 2018
Popular
Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek
Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people
Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek
Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced
18 February, Thursday
11:02
Local elections: Leaders of three parties announce merger Local elections: Leaders of three parties announce mer...
10:47
Pilot project on waste sorting launched in 4th microdistrict of Bishkek
10:39
Two robbers arrested in Karakol city
10:29
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:25
Two PCR tests: How students from Kyrgyzstan can leave for Russia