Pilot project on waste sorting launched in 4th microdistrict of Bishkek

Pilot project on separate collection of waste has been launched in the 4th microdistrict of Bishkek. Svetlana Antropova, a resident of the district, a member of Nashe Pravo (Our Right) Public Foundation, announced on her Facebook page.

According to her, the project was launched by the joint efforts of Bishkek Sanitary Landfill municipal enterprise, TOS-4 (territorial public self-administration) and MTU-11.

«Let’s start with ourselves, our family, house, and together we will start sorting the waste so that the bread does not lie in the trash next to toilet paper, let’s separate the plastic from glass and paper,» she said.