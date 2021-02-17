Uzbekistan conducts work on border on documents signed by previous authorities

The Uzbek side carried out engineering work at the border based on the documents that were signed by the previous authorities. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

They reminded that protocol No. 31 was approved on August 16, 2017. Then the head of the delegation was the Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov. This protocol was included in the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border, signed on September 5, 2017 by Almazbek Atambayev.

«The current government is now negotiating over the remaining previously disputed sections of the state border. To date, no agreement has been signed on any meter of land,» the message says.

The Uzbek side installed an electric pole in Boz-Adyr village (Batken region). Local residents expressed dissatisfaction. As a result, the poles were dismantled after negotiations.