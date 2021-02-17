12:36
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 109.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 347,587 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 109,491,385 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (27,753,415), India (10,925,710), Brazil (9,921,981), Russia (4,053,535), Germany (2,352,766), Italy (2,739,591), Spain (3,096,343), France (3,548,452), Turkey (2,602,034), Columbia (2,202,598) and Great Britain (4,070,332).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 61,500,000. The figure grew by 240,621 for 24 hours.

At least 2,418,543 people died from the virus (growth by 11,150 people for 24 hours), including 487,927 people — in the USA, 240,940— in Brazil, 155,813— in India, 94,171 — in Italy, 118,421— in the UK, and 175,986— in Mexico.

At least 85,619 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 252,821 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,461— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
