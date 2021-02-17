11:03
English

Consular Department of Russian Embassy not to work on February 21-23

Consular Department of the Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan will not work from February 21 to February 23, 2021. The diplomatic mission reports.

The day off on February 20 was postponed to February 22 in Russia. Therefore, the Consular Department will receive visitors on Saturday according to the schedule of Monday, February 22.

«The department will continue to work as usual from February 24. In case of emergencies, you should contact the emergency telephone number posted on the embassy’s website,» the statement says.
