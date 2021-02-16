16:46
USD 84.46
EUR 102.54
RUB 1.15
English

Accounts Chamber employee extorts bribe from head of rural district in Naryn

Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained a Senior Inspector of the territorial subdivision of the Accounts Chamber for Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions on the fact of extortion and taking a bribe. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

The inspector of the Accounts Chamber checked the budget execution in three rural districts of At-Bashi district and extorted 60,000 soms for drawing up a positive act based on the audit results. The Accounts Chamber employee was caught red-handed and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs in Naryn.
link: https://24.kg/english/183653/
views: 109
Print
Related
Major case investigator of Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained
Policeman detained for bribe extortion in Nookat
Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion
Extortion of $ 250,000: Ulan Dzhuraev placed under house arrest
Ex- General Director of Oshelectro Dyikanbai Daminov arrested
Brother of deputy Sagyndyk Keldibaev detained for bribe extortion
Lawyer detained for bribe extortion in Uzgen
Employees of Unaa state institution extort money from student drivers
Prosecutor of Alamedin district placed under house arrest
SCNS detains Deputy Prosecutor of Alamedin district
Popular
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
16 February, Tuesday
16:35
Expert: Nobody works with people getting suspended sentences for extremism Expert: Nobody works with people getting suspended sent...
16:22
Bishkek hosts Judo Championship among cadets
16:05
Musulman Dzholomanov wins silver medal at Open Championship in Ukraine
15:49
Accounts Chamber employee extorts bribe from head of rural district in Naryn
15:34
Participants of October events demand hero status from President