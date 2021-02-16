Accounts Chamber employee extorts bribe from head of rural district in Naryn

Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained a Senior Inspector of the territorial subdivision of the Accounts Chamber for Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions on the fact of extortion and taking a bribe. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

The inspector of the Accounts Chamber checked the budget execution in three rural districts of At-Bashi district and extorted 60,000 soms for drawing up a positive act based on the audit results. The Accounts Chamber employee was caught red-handed and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs in Naryn.