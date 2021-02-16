13:42
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 109.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 351,475 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 109,143,273 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (27,692,948), India (10,916,589), Brazil (9,866,710), Russia (4,040,505), Germany (2,346,876), Italy (2,729,223), Spain (3,086,286), France (3,528,856), Turkey (2,594,128), Columbia (2,198,549) and Great Britain (4,059,696).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 61,300,000. The figure grew by 288,977 for 24 hours.

At least 2,407,393 people died from the virus (growth by 8,218 people for 24 hours), including 486,321 people — in the USA, 239,773— in Brazil, 155,732— in India, 93,835 — in Italy, 117,622— in the UK, and 174,657— in Mexico.

At least 85,564 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 251,959 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,442— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
