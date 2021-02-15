22:28
Number of disputed border sections decreases 8 times for 20 years

The number of disputed areas on the state border of Kyrgyzstan with neighboring countries has decreased eight times for 20 years. The Deputy Director of the State Cartographic and Geodetic Service Abdullat Murzaev told at a briefing.

He noted that the neighboring states chose the 1955 map for demarcation of the state border.

«What are disputed areas? This is the difference between the section of the border, determined by the old decree, and the one that is actually used today by the citizens of this or that country. There were 68-78 such sections. Over the past 20 years, we have come to a common opinion on many of them, and now there are 9 of them left. When carrying out delimitation, we try to ensure that not a single house, shed or land plot of a Kyrgyz citizen ends up on the other side of the border. This is a tragedy for us. The commission is always guided by the fact that no one should be affected when making a decision,» he said.

He urged residents of the border areas to be patient and assured that the government commission on delimitation and demarcation of the border works in the interests of the country.
