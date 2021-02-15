22:27
Negotiations with Tajikistan over border demarcation to continue in March

Work of the government commission on delimitation and demarcation of the border with Tajikistan will continue in March. Nazirbek Borubaev, the Special Representative of the Government for Border Issues, announced at a briefing in the Government.

According to him, the negotiations were suspended due to the spread of COVID-19.

«As you know, the commission on delimitation and demarcation of the border is headed by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev. He’s sick now. When he returns to Kyrgyzstan, we will start negotiations with Tajikistan in the first ten days of March,» he said.

He noted the complexity of location of some sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

«We started working with Tajikistan in 2002 and agreed on 60 percent of the border. The rest of the sections are very complicated, so it is impossible to solve the issue in a short time,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/183546/
