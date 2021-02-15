Myanmar - Kyrgyzstan football match scheduled for March not to take place

Due to unstable political and epidemiological situation in Myanmar, the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup between the national teams of this country and Kyrgyzstan, which was supposed to take place on March 30, has been postponed. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

The approximate date of the match is June 2021.

Japan — Myanmar match, scheduled for March 25, has also been postponed.

The match between the national teams of Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan in the qualifying round for the World Cup was to be held on March 30 in Mandalay city.