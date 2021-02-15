22:27
USD 84.51
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.14
English

Myanmar - Kyrgyzstan football match scheduled for March not to take place

Due to unstable political and epidemiological situation in Myanmar, the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup between the national teams of this country and Kyrgyzstan, which was supposed to take place on March 30, has been postponed. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

The approximate date of the match is June 2021.

Japan — Myanmar match, scheduled for March 25, has also been postponed.

The match between the national teams of Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan in the qualifying round for the World Cup was to be held on March 30 in Mandalay city.
link: https://24.kg/english/183543/
views: 122
Print
Related
Midfielder of Kyrgyzstan’s national football team to play for Belarusian FC
Defender of national football team of Kyrgyzstan to play for Yaroslavl FC
Representatives of Paris-Saint Germain hold workshop for Abdysh-Ata players
National football team of Kyrgyzstan retains 96th place in FIFA ranking
Winner of Football Cup of Kyrgyzstan announced
Dordoi FC becomes champion of Kyrgyzstan
Football player of national team of Kyrgyzstan moves to Russian club
National football team of Kyrgyzstan takes 96th place in FIFA ranking
Kyrgyzstan’s football clubs resume training
Bulgarian Georgi Radev about football and how he survived quarantine in Bishkek
Popular
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
15 February, Monday
21:40
Uzbek side stops work on border with Ala-Buka district Uzbek side stops work on border with Ala-Buka district
21:31
Trees planted on disputed territory between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
21:23
Number of disputed border sections decreases 8 times for 20 years
21:12
Former head of Education Ministry appointed Adviser to Prime Minister
21:07
Negotiations with Tajikistan over border demarcation to continue in March