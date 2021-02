Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Niyazbekov introduced the new Chief, Police Colonel Ulanbek Sultanov to the personnel of the State Service on Drug Control. Press service of the state agency reported.

«The head of the ministry noted that the State Service on Drug Control has achieved positive results in the fight against drug crime. He also wished success to its new leader,» the statement says.

This position was previously held by Bakyt Matmusaev, who became the head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.