Rally in Bishkek: Citizens demand from Sadyr Japarov to resolve border issue

Rally is held near the Government House in Bishkek. About 40 people demand from the President as the Commander-in-Chief to resolve the issue of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border as soon as possible.
According to Gulzhigit Isakov, Tajikistan seizes Kyrgyz land near Ak-Sai and Kok-Tash villages in Batken region, planting trees and carrying out construction work.
The protester is also indignant at the words of the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov that part of Tortkul reservoir does not belong to Kyrgyzstan.
«This is a mistake of the head of the Cabinet. Later, he said that he was misunderstood and he meant Kaiyrma, but this land also belongs to the Kyrgyz side,» Gulzhigit Isakov said.