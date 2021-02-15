Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 108.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,027,698 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 108,791,798 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (27,639,455), India (10,904,940), Brazil (9,834,513), Russia (4,026,506), Germany (2,341,744), Italy (2,721,879), Spain (3,056,035), France (3,467,884), Turkey (2,586,183), Columbia (2,195,036) and Great Britain (4,049,920).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 61,000,000. The figure grew by 774,382 for 3 days.

At least 2,399,393 people died from the virus (growth by 31,537 people for 3 days), including 485,332 people — in the USA, 239,245— in Brazil, 155,642— in India, 92,577 — in Italy, 117,387— in the UK, and 174,207— in Mexico.

At least 85,515 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 251,248 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,416— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.