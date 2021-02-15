11:44
USD 84.51
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.14
English

World's first test system for detecting ‘British’ strain of COVID-19 developed

The Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Russia has developed and registered a test system for detecting the mutation of coronavirus N501Y (the so-called British strain). Rospotrebnadzor announced.

The new test system quickly detects presence of the ‘British’ strain. This allows to avoid false-positive results when detecting a mutation for samples with very high viral load.

The reagent kit has successfully passed clinical trials and is registered for use in Russia, has a high accuracy, which has been proven by trials on clinical samples with a confirmed mutation.

The new technology can be used to develop reagents for detection of any other mutations of SARS-CoV-2 and other infectious pathogens where rapid mass testing is required (pandemic infections).

New mutation of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (British strain) was discovered at the end of December 2020 in the UK.

The ‘British’ strain does not cause a more severe course of infection; it has the same mode of spread — mainly airborne. Accordingly, the preventive measures remain the same: isolation of the infected, social distancing, use of personal protective equipment and vaccination.
link: https://24.kg/english/183412/
views: 125
Print
Related
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
882 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 142 - in serious condition
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
43 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,441 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 107.7 million people globally
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
926 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 147 - in serious condition
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
70 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,398 in total
COVID-19 registered in 2,464 schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
15 February, Monday
10:44
Emilbek Kimsanov gives other facts of corruption by Matraimov Emilbek Kimsanov gives other facts of corruption by Mat...
10:19
Bishkek City Court remands Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev in custody
10:10
World's first test system for detecting ‘British’ strain of COVID-19 developed
09:45
Former president Sooronbai Jeenbekov returns to Kyrgyzstan
09:34
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
13 February, Saturday
15:39
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
15:25
Over 7,000 bottles of dangerous counterfeit alcohol confiscated in Kyrgyzstan
15:18
Man breaking into safes at Bishkek City Court arrested
12:52
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
11:45
Earthquake hits Osh city