World's first test system for detecting ‘British’ strain of COVID-19 developed

The Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Russia has developed and registered a test system for detecting the mutation of coronavirus N501Y (the so-called British strain). Rospotrebnadzor announced.

The new test system quickly detects presence of the ‘British’ strain. This allows to avoid false-positive results when detecting a mutation for samples with very high viral load.

The reagent kit has successfully passed clinical trials and is registered for use in Russia, has a high accuracy, which has been proven by trials on clinical samples with a confirmed mutation.

The new technology can be used to develop reagents for detection of any other mutations of SARS-CoV-2 and other infectious pathogens where rapid mass testing is required (pandemic infections).

New mutation of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (British strain) was discovered at the end of December 2020 in the UK.

The ‘British’ strain does not cause a more severe course of infection; it has the same mode of spread — mainly airborne. Accordingly, the preventive measures remain the same: isolation of the infected, social distancing, use of personal protective equipment and vaccination.