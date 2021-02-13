SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help

The Ulema Council of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) headed by Abibilla azhi Kadyrberdiev sent a letter to the Mufti of the Russian Federation Ravil Gainutdin asking for help to resolve the situation.

The country’s clergy believe that the former head of the SDMK, Maksat Toktomushev, made many significant mistakes during his leadership, which could further undermine the traditional foundations of religion. This may ultimately affect the entire region.

«We bring to your attention some violations by the mufti of the country and consider them unacceptable. Namely, there is a speech by Maksat azhi Toktomushev in the public domain on social media, where he openly preaches and promotes the Salafi movement and Tablighi Jamaat. That fundamentally contradicts our principles and traditional religion,» the letter says.

According to the Ulema Council, the ex-mufti is preparing for the kurultai of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan and wants to present a charter of the Ulema Council of the SDMK, which he rewrote.

The clergy ask the Russian mufti to appeal to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and the Government so that they pay attention to the problems voiced.

The State Committee for National Security is investigating a criminal case on financial fraud at SDMK. Ex-mufti Maksat Toktomushev is suspected of financial violations related to the use of money transferred by the pilgrims for performing Hajj. Prior to that, the chief accountant of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan was detained for bribery of employees of the State Committee for National Security on an especially large scale. The ex-head of SDMK was placed under house arrest. Another criminal case was initiated against the SDMK on February 12. Financial Police started checking the facts named in the statement by the Ulema Council.

Sadyr Japarov also commented on the scandal with ex-mufti Maksat Toktomushev.

«This is a high-profile case. Religious leaders have long been divided into two fronts and are at war with each other. This has been going on for the past 4-5 years,» he said.