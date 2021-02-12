13:37
USD 84.20
EUR 102.08
RUB 1.14
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 107.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 441,015 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 107,764,100 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (27,391,000), India (10,881,294), Brazil (9,713,909), Russia (3,983,031), Germany (2,321,225), Italy (2,683,403), Spain (3,041,454), France (3,465,964), Turkey (2,564,427), Columbia (2,179,641) and Great Britain (4,010,376).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 60,200,000. The figure grew by 270,790 for 24 hours.

At least 2,367,856 people died from the virus (growth by 14,074 people for 24 hours), including 475,303 people — in the USA, 236,201— in Brazil, 155,360— in India, 92,729 — in Italy, 115,748— in the UK, and 171,234— in Mexico.

At least 85,398 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 248,484 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,303— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/183263/
views: 121
Print
Related
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
926 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 147 - in serious condition
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
70 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,398 in total
COVID-19 registered in 2,464 schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan
WHO recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for adults over 18
Kyrgyzstan gets ready for new strain of COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 107.3 million people globally
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
949 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 143 - in serious condition
Popular
Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees
Tortkul reservoir: Tajikistan responds to statements of Kyrgyz officials Tortkul reservoir: Tajikistan responds to statements of Kyrgyz officials
12 February, Friday
12:55
Head of Sokuluk Cadastre involved in 11 criminal cases Head of Sokuluk Cadastre involved in 11 criminal cases
12:30
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 107.7 million people globally
12:19
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:16
926 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 147 - in serious condition
11:48
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours