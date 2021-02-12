Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 107.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 441,015 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 107,764,100 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (27,391,000), India (10,881,294), Brazil (9,713,909), Russia (3,983,031), Germany (2,321,225), Italy (2,683,403), Spain (3,041,454), France (3,465,964), Turkey (2,564,427), Columbia (2,179,641) and Great Britain (4,010,376).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 60,200,000. The figure grew by 270,790 for 24 hours.

At least 2,367,856 people died from the virus (growth by 14,074 people for 24 hours), including 475,303 people — in the USA, 236,201— in Brazil, 155,360— in India, 92,729 — in Italy, 115,748— in the UK, and 171,234— in Mexico.

At least 85,398 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 248,484 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,303— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.