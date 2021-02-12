10:34
USD 84.20
EUR 102.08
RUB 1.14
English

Sadyr Japarov: Parliament can correct shortcomings in draft Constitution

If the draft Constitution is not perfect, then the deputies of the Parliament can correct it and only then submit it to a referendum. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov told about it in an interview posted on the president’s YouTube channel.

According to him, there is no goal to impose it on the people and force them to accept the variant of the Constitution in the form in which it was proposed.

«To date, the Parliament is considering the draft of the Basic Law. I am far from thinking that it is developed perfectly, of course, it has shortcomings. People talk about it too. Therefore, the Parliament has an opportunity to correct the shortcomings and only then submit the draft to a referendum,» the President said.

Sadyr Japarov agreed that the powers of the head of state were strengthened in the new draft. But he stressed that his responsibility is heavy.

«You say that the powers of the president have been incredibly strengthened? But according to the current Constitution, they are higher, only he leads everything, standing behind the screen. For thirty years, presidents have ruled through the prime minister. We want to move away from this, in order a person to work openly and is responsible for everything. For example, my name is mentioned now in the situation around the muftiyat. And before, everyone — the head of state, parliament, government, prime minister — shifted the blame to each other. Under the new Basic Law, responsibility will be borne by the president alone,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/183235/
views: 23
Print
Related
Japarov: I warned ministers if they steal, they will end up in prison
Sadyr Japarov voices need to commission new energy facilities
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to hold hearings on draft new Constitution
Draft of new Constitution posted on Parliament's website
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees
Sadyr Japarov not going to sue Factcheck.kg and its editor
Sadyr Japarov presented with Turdakun Usubaliev's car
Foreign Ministry begins preparations for foreign visit of President Japarov
Sadyr Japarov demands from PM to ensure freedom for entrepreneurs
New town appears in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period
Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees
Tortkul reservoir: Tajikistan responds to statements of Kyrgyz officials Tortkul reservoir: Tajikistan responds to statements of Kyrgyz officials
12 February, Friday
10:29
Sadyr Japarov: Parliament can correct shortcomings in draft Constitution Sadyr Japarov: Parliament can correct shortcomings in d...
10:12
Japarov: I warned ministers if they steal, they will end up in prison
10:04
Turkey ratifies agreement on opening of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital
09:54
Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev appointed head of Defense Department of Cabinet
09:48
Kyrgyzstan to host first International Forum of Rectors in autumn
11 February, Thursday
20:04
Migrants transfer $ 2.3 billion to Kyrgyzstan in 2020
18:49
Border conflict: Local authorities meet with Ak-Sai residents
18:39
Raiymbek Matraimov fined 260,000 soms, arrest of property lifted
18:31
COVID-19 registered in 2,464 schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan
18:15
Raiymbek Matraimov pleads guilty to organizing corruption scheme at customs