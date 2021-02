President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov told what awaits unscrupulous officials. The video was posted on the YouTube channel of the head of state.

«I met with all the ministers. I said everyone that if they work conscientiously in the interests of the state, we will work together for five years. If they engage in corruption, do not eradicate the bureaucracy, steal, then they will end up in jail in six months or a year. No one will be given mercy,» the head of the Kyrgyz Republic said.