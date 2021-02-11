19:14
USD 84.20
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.14
English

Raiymbek Matraimov pleads guilty to organizing corruption scheme at customs

Trial against the former Deputy Head of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov continues in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The prosecutor read out a document according to which Matraimov undertook to give detailed testimony. In addition, he voluntarily paid 2 billion soms as material damage.

«Due to the fact that Raiymbek Matraimov testified against the heads of the South-West and North-East customs, Nurlan Razhabaliev and Abdybakhab Boronbaev, they were notified of suspicion of committing a crime under the Article «Corruption». They were charged, cases were sent to courts. All terms of the cooperation agreement have been met. Matraimov actively contributed to the investigation of the criminal case,» the prosecutor said.

Raiymbek Matraimov himself said that he fully admitted his guilt and voluntarily entered into a plea bargain.

In October 2020, the national security bodies of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings on the fact of corruption at the customs. It was found out that since the beginning of 2016 to the present the former deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, other officials of the state service and controlled participants of the foreign economic activity established a corruption scheme on extraction of shadow incomes during customs administration, as a result of which the state budget was damaged on an especially large scale.

The detainee agreed to enter into a plea bargain and paid 2 billion soms: one part — in money, the other — in form of real estate.
link: https://24.kg/english/183187/
views: 139
Print
Related
Raiymbek Matraimov fined 260,000 soms, arrest of property lifted
Sworn son of Raiymbek Matraimov compensates damage - over 1 million soms
Raiymbek Matraimov's close associate summoned for interrogation
Lawyer of the Matraimovs appointed judge of Sverdlovsky District Court
Court fines Tilek Matraimov 220,000 soms
SCNS decides to transfer Matraimov's property to the state
SCNS: Raiymbek Matraimov expressed desire to cooperate with investigation
Head of SCNS tells who will use property of Raiymbek Matraimov
Raiymbek Matraimov returns 2 billion soms to the state
Raiymbek Matraimov compensates more than half of damage caused
Popular
Kübra Erbayrakçı from Turkey about wonderful aspects of Kyrgyz language Kübra Erbayrakçı from Turkey about wonderful aspects of Kyrgyz language
Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period
Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees
11 February, Thursday
18:49
Border conflict: Local authorities meet with Ak-Sai residents Border conflict: Local authorities meet with Ak-Sai res...
18:39
Raiymbek Matraimov fined 260,000 soms, arrest of property lifted
18:31
COVID-19 registered in 2,464 schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan
18:15
Raiymbek Matraimov pleads guilty to organizing corruption scheme at customs
17:30
Teenager killed in house explosion in GES-2 village