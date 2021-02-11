Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 107.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 483,587 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 107,323,085 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (27,285,135), India (10,858,371), Brazil (9,659,167), Russia (3,968,228), Germany (2,311,297), Italy (2,668,266), Spain (3,023,601), France (3,444,888), Turkey (2,556,837), Columbia (2,173,247) and Great Britain (3,996,833).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 59,900,000. The figure grew by 423,981 for 24 hours.

At least 2,353,782 people died from the virus (growth by 13,375 people for 24 hours), including 471,422 people — in the USA, 234,850— in Brazil, 155,252— in India, 92,338 — in Italy, 115,068— in the UK, and 169,760— in Mexico.

At least 85,328 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 247,481 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,237— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.