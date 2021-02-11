13:04
USD 84.20
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.14
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 107.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 483,587 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 107,323,085 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (27,285,135), India (10,858,371), Brazil (9,659,167), Russia (3,968,228), Germany (2,311,297), Italy (2,668,266), Spain (3,023,601), France (3,444,888), Turkey (2,556,837), Columbia (2,173,247) and Great Britain (3,996,833).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 59,900,000. The figure grew by 423,981 for 24 hours.

At least 2,353,782 people died from the virus (growth by 13,375 people for 24 hours), including 471,422 people — in the USA, 234,850— in Brazil, 155,252— in India, 92,338 — in Italy, 115,068— in the UK, and 169,760— in Mexico.

At least 85,328 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 247,481 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,237— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/183119/
views: 59
Print
Related
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
949 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 143 - in serious condition
75 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,328 in total
Five children die in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of pandemic
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 106.8 million people globally
WHO: COVID-19 ‘extremely unlikely’ to have come from a lab
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
959 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 146 - in serious condition
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
82 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,253 in total
Popular
Kübra Erbayrakçı from Turkey about wonderful aspects of Kyrgyz language Kübra Erbayrakçı from Turkey about wonderful aspects of Kyrgyz language
Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period
Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees
11 February, Thursday
12:47
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 107.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 107.3 milli...
12:02
Rally in support of ex-mufti Maksat Toktomushev held in Bishkek
11:52
Local elections: CEC announces start date of election campaign
11:40
Marsbek Kydykbaev becomes Prosecutor of Bishkek
10:45
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours