Kyrgyzstani tries to smuggle gold jewelry for 53 mln soms into country

Fact of smuggling of precious metals into the territory of Kyrgyzstan was revealed. Press center of the Internal Affairs Ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

Officers of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security detained a 39-year-old Kyrgyz woman while trying to cross the customs zone without proper registration at Manas International Airport. The woman arrived from abroad.

«During a search, jewelry with a total weight of over 17 kilograms worth more than 53 million soms was found in her luggage. Appropriate investigative and operational measures are being taken within the framework of the pre-trial proceedings,» the ministry said.