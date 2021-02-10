Film from Kyrgyzstan to be screened at Film Forum in Hong Kong

Dalmira Tilepbergenova’s project Arno (Lonely Pine) will be screened at the XIX Asian Film Financing Forum in Hong Kong. The Department of Cinematography of the Kyrgyz Republic reported with reference to the film’s producer Marina Desyatkina.
The movie will take part in Films in Production program. This is a joint project of three countries: Kyrgyzstan, Canada and Malta.
Lonely Pine is a touching story of a seven-year-old girl who believes that a birthmark on her lip is a gift from God and all her wishes will come true thanks to it. Arno is an active girl who spends a carefree summer in her father’s cattle camp, whose main dream is to be a son of her father, who has four daughters. The story is based on real events.