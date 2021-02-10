10:56
Film from Kyrgyzstan to be screened at Film Forum in Hong Kong

Dalmira Tilepbergenova’s project Arno (Lonely Pine) will be screened at the XIX Asian Film Financing Forum in Hong Kong. The Department of Cinematography of the Kyrgyz Republic reported with reference to the film’s producer Marina Desyatkina.

The movie will take part in Films in Production program. This is a joint project of three countries: Kyrgyzstan, Canada and Malta.

«It is a pleasure to inform you that our project Arno (Lonely Pine) has passed the qualifying round, which consisted of several hundred applications, and was included in the list of 21 films to be presented at the end of March 2021 at the HAF19 film market in Hong Kong,» the film director Dalmira Tilepbergenova told.

Lonely Pine is a touching story of a seven-year-old girl who believes that a birthmark on her lip is a gift from God and all her wishes will come true thanks to it. Arno is an active girl who spends a carefree summer in her father’s cattle camp, whose main dream is to be a son of her father, who has four daughters. The story is based on real events.
