Former Chairman of Board of Manas airport Emir Chukuev arrested in Bishkek

Emir Chukuev, ex-Chairman of the Board of Manas International Airport, was detained in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The Leninsky District Court of the capital chose a preventive measure in form of arrest for him. He was placed in the pretrial detention center 1.

The former president of Manas Management Company CJSC Nursultan Belekov was also detained earlier.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Transport Prosecutor’s Office, announced earlier that it revealed a systematic scheme for granting privileges to a foreign company for cargo handling of international flights by the responsible persons of Manas Management Company CJSC. The damage to the state amounted to 139,598,681 soms.