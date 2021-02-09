Health Ministry gets 4 tons of medical cargo from British Embassy and WHO

The British Embassy and WHO handed over 4 tons of medical cargo to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. Official Twitter account of the diplomatic mission says.

According to the message, the pandemic has shown that cooperation between the UK and Kyrgyzstan is flexible and multilateral.

«Today, 4 tons of medial cargo were handed over together with the British Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic and the WHO to the Ministry of Health and Social Development,» the message says.

The diplomatic mission added that Kyrgyzstan, as a member of the COVAX initiative, will be able to receive more than half a million doses of vaccine developed jointly with the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.